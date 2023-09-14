Menu

Crime

Regina man faces child pornography charge after April investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 5:21 pm
A Regina man is facing a child exploitation offence after the Saskatchewan ICE Unit started an investigation in April.
A Regina man is facing a child exploitation offence after the Saskatchewan ICE Unit started an investigation in April.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A Regina man is facing a child pornography charge after the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit following an investigation that began in April.

Officers said a search warrant was issued for a Regina home on Wednesday and electronic devices were seized for the investigation.

Police said 33-year-old Kirk Custer was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

Custer was released with multiple conditions and his next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 1.

CrimeSaskatchewan NewsRegina NewsInvestigationChild PornographyInternet Child ExploitationSaskatchewan ICE Unit
