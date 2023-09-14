Regina man faces child pornography charge after April investigation

A Regina man is facing a child pornography charge after the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit following an investigation that began in April.
Officers said a search warrant was issued for a Regina home on Wednesday and electronic devices were seized for the investigation.
Police said 33-year-old Kirk Custer was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.
Custer was released with multiple conditions and his next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 1.
