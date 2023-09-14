Horse Dance Lodge, Regina’s first rapid housing project, officially opens

Send this page to someone via email

The development of Regina’s first Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) was unveiled Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Silver Sage Housing Corporation is introducing Horse Dance Lodge misatimosimôwin mîhkowâp, a transitional place for people needing immediate supportive housing that will be operated by the Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RT/SIS).

“It’s very much going to be a family-focused building with a focus on wraparound supports to help them get that long-term goal of stability to have a home,” said File Hills Qu’Appelle Tribal Council (FHQTC) Tribal Chief Jeremy Fourhorns.

“There’s houselessness and there’s homelessness. So, we’re very proud to be here to work on addressing both of those with our partners, Sask. Housing Corporation, the City of Regina, the government of Saskatchewan … all of our groups came together to do something positive for vulnerable people.”

0:53 Regina Horse Dance Lodge unveiled for families seeking affordable, stable living options

Chief Fourhorns said some of the wraparound supports include life skills, addictions and culturally-appropriate supports. For the people who will utilize the building and services provided, Chief Fourhorns said commitment is a requirement.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you’re going to be here, then you have to commit to working with people to better yourself,” he said. “You have to commit to that.”

In a social media post, Regina Mayor Sandra Masters, who was also in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, said this is a step forward in supporting residents who are experiencing housing insecurity.

“Horse Dance Lodge demonstrates what we can achieve when levels of government, industry and community partners come together to create a secure and supportive environment where individuals and families can build their lives,” the social media post read.

Horse Dance Lodge misatimosimôwin mîhkowâp was constructed by Big Block Construction which features 29 units at the corner of Broad Street and 5th Avenue North.

The project is made possible by funding from the Federal Government’s National Housing Strategy RHI, Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, and the City of Regina.