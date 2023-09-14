Teen driver charged with ‘intentional hit-and-run’ that killed cyclist

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Huntington Beach, Calif., arrested a minor on Tuesday for a string of “intentional hit-and-run incidents” that left one dead and two injured.

The spree of hit and runs took place over the course of an hour on Sunday night, according to a press release from the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The “male juvenile,” who wasn’t named by police, allegedly drove into a cyclist at the crosswalk of Warner Avenue and Edwards Street at around 10 p.m. before fleeing the scene. The cyclist only experienced minor injuries.

Thirty minutes later, police received a call from a different cyclist, who said a vehicle “intentionally sideswiped him” and drove away. Again, the location was on Edwards Street, only half a kilometre away from the previous crash. Emergency responders treated the man’s injuries at the scene.

The final incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. when police learned of a downed cyclist near Heil Avenue and Springdale Street.

The cyclist was “lying in the street with major injuries” when police found him.

“Despite the efforts of paramedics, the adult bicyclist succumbed to his injuries,” Huntington Beach police wrote.

The victim was later identified as 70-year-old Steven Gonzales, a local resident.

Witnesses said the hit-and-run driver was in a black Toyota four-door sedan with “significant front passenger-side bumper damage.”

Police found the vehicle on Tuesday in Huntington Beach, which ultimately led them to the teen suspect.

The juvenile was detained at Orange County Juvenile Hall and charged with one count of homicide and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

“I would like to commend the detectives who investigated these terrible crimes for their tireless work in apprehending a dangerous suspect,” Huntington Beach police Chief Eric Parra said.

“I would also like to thank the public for their tips and support as we searched for the perpetrator. The safety of our City is our top priority, and I want to reassure the community that they are safe.”

The investigation into the crashes is ongoing.