Toronto man found with $4K of items reported stolen from Cobourg, Trenton stores

A Toronto man faces charges following an investigation into shoplifting incidents in Cobourg and Trenton, Ont.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person at a business on Strathy Road in Cobourg.

Police located the suspect and determined he was in breach of several release conditions. They also discovered he was in possession of property reported stolen from a business in Cobourg and one in Trenton.

The value of the items was approximately $4,000, police said.

A 34-year-old man from Toronto was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and three counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

Police say he was held in custody pending a bail hearing in court in Cobourg.