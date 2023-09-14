Menu

Crime

Double homicide in Chilliwack, neighbour taken into custody: IHIT

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 1:32 pm
A picture from the scene in Chilliwack. View image in full screen
A picture from the scene in Chilliwack. Submitted
Two people, a man and a woman, were found by police dead inside a home in Chilliwack on Wednesday evening.

The B.C. integrated homicide investigation team (IHIT) has been activated and will be investigating in the Chilliwack Lake Road area.

Searching for accountability in Chinatown stabbing

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the IHIT said a neighbour, an adult man, was taken into custody “without incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to Chilliwack RCMP, officers responded to shots fired at the home on Chilliwack Lake Road around 7:45 p.m.

Details are limited at this time. Police have not named the victims or the neighbour who is in custody.

