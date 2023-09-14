Double homicide in Chilliwack, neighbour taken into custody: IHIT

Send this page to someone via email

Two people, a man and a woman, were found by police dead inside a home in Chilliwack on Wednesday evening.

The B.C. integrated homicide investigation team (IHIT) has been activated and will be investigating in the Chilliwack Lake Road area.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of the IHIT said a neighbour, an adult man, was taken into custody “without incident.”

According to Chilliwack RCMP, officers responded to shots fired at the home on Chilliwack Lake Road around 7:45 p.m.

Details are limited at this time. Police have not named the victims or the neighbour who is in custody.