Road opens and evacuation orders around McDougall Creek wildfire rescinded

Send this page to someone via email

More people who were forced to flee their homes last month as the McDougall Creek wildfire raged out of control are getting the green light to return home.

Two rounds of evacuation order rescindments were issued in the last 24 hours, amounting to dozens of homes being opened for return in the Bear Creek Road North area and on Dougmac Road, Petterson Road and Rose Valley Road.

Several hundred properties are still on evacuation orders, however, with significant damage to everything from powerlines to roadways still being cleared up.

Also, Westside Road has opened again in both directions. Maintenance, however, will continue for 0.4 kilometres between Sailview Bay and Traders Cove Road, where there is single-lane alternating traffic. Minor delays should be expected.

“Safety of residents is a priority. The rescindment for this area was not taken lightly. Residents must be fully aware they will be returning to their homes without power this evening,” CORD officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

2:14 Controlled burn above West Kelowna sparks panic on social media

“Given power has not been restored, RCMP will continue increased patrols through neighbourhoods until power is fully restored.”

Emergency Support Services will also be extended to those currently receiving help until such time as the power is restored, emergency services assured area residents.

“If you discover your home is uninhabitable you may also contact Emergency Support Services, who can continue supports. Those Central Okanagan evacuees needing to access the Emergency Support Services Reception Centre at 523 – 3041 Louie Dr., Governor’s Landing, Westbank First Nation are reminded that it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Starting Friday, the Traders Cove Transfer Station will reopen after closing due to the McDougall Creek wildfire and has expanded its operation temporarily as cleanup begins for residents in the wildfire-affected community.

Story continues below advertisement

The facility, located at the junction of Westside Road and Bear Lake Main Road, will be open extended hours this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

1:55 Evacuees could be out of homes for another two weeks

“Extended operating hours are designed to give residents additional access to the facility and support their clean up and recovery work,” the regional district said.

“The Transfer Station is open to RDCO residents, tenants and property owners only.”

There will be no limit on the volume of bagged household waste and non-burnt yard waste that impacted households can discard, though the transfer station cannot take building materials, furniture, large appliances or burnt debris. Hazardous material and demolition waste cannot be accepted. Visit the Returning Home Guide for additional garbage disposal information.

The affected areas have been without power for several days and property owners should speak with their insurers about how to manage their fridges and freezers before they begin to discard items.

Story continues below advertisement

The Emergency Operations Centre has a program for curbside pickup of ruined fridges and freezers with contents. For more information, please visit Fridge and freezer curbside pick-up and wildlife attractants.