Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stock markets also rally

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2023 11:51 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 200 points as strength in base metal stocks helped lead in a broad-based rally and the price of oil reached US$90 per barrel, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 202.44 points at 20,481.38.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 230.03 points at 34,805.56. The S&P 500 index was up 31.12 points at 4,498.56, while the Nasdaq composite was up 109.64 points at 13,923.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.01 cents US compared with 73.80 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.60 at US$90.12 per barrel. The October natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.72 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$2.30 at US$1,930.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up three cents at US$3.82 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
stocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock ExchangeDow Jonestoronto stocksS&P/TSX composite indexstock exchangetsx thursdaystocks september 14
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices