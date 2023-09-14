2 teens charged in attempted Richmond Hill pharmacy robbery were on release orders

York Regional Police say two of the three teens arrested in an attempted Richmond Hill pharmacy robbery were on release orders for other alleged criminal incidents.
Police said on Monday at around 10 a.m., a pharmacy near Elgin Mills Road and Goode Street was targeted by three teens who attempted to steal narcotics.
“A time delayed safe prevented the suspects from obtaining any narcotics and they fled in a dark-coloured vehicle,” police said.
The vehicle and three suspects were arrested; police said they learned the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in Toronto.
An 18-year-old man from Brampton, a 17-year-old boy from Brampton and a 15-year-old boy from Toronto were all arrested.
Police said the 18-year-old man was already on a release order for similar offences in another jurisdiction while the 15-year-old boy was already before the courts on five separate release orders, including for violent offences.
The three have been charged with robbery, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
