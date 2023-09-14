Man enters Toronto school, records students, posts videos online: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man went inside a Toronto school two days in a row last week, recorded students, and then posted the videos online, police say, in what officers are calling a “suspicious incident.”

Toronto police said they’ve launched a mischief investigation and are searching for a suspect.

Police said on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6, a man entered Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute in the city’s east end during school hours.

While inside, he reportedly recorded students and engaged some in conversation.

The videos were then posted online, police said.

Johnny Ghicas, 51, of no fixed address is now wanted for two counts of mischief, two counts of making indecent communication and two counts of common nuisance.

He is described as 150 pounds and five feet tall with a medium build and short black hair, balding on the top.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.