Man assaulted after an argument at a Guelph dog park: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say one person was assaulted after an argument at a dog park turned physical.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a park on Dovercliffe Road after a man reported that he got into an argument with a woman about her dog’s behaviour while not leashed.

During the incident, police say the man was bitten by the dog, and as he tried to get away, the woman reportedly punched him twice in the neck and ripped his shirt.

They said the victim turned down medical attention.

Officers found the woman nearby and arrested her.

A 33-year-old from Guelph has been charged and will appear in court near the end of next month.