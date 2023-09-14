Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

Man assaulted after an argument at a Guelph dog park: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 14, 2023 10:16 am
Guelph police responded to a local dog park on Wednesday after they say an argument between a man and a woman escalated. The man argued about the dog's behavior while not leashed. View image in full screen
Guelph police responded to a local dog park on Wednesday after they say an argument between a man and a woman escalated. The man argued about the dog's behavior while not leashed. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Guelph police say one person was assaulted after an argument at a dog park turned physical.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a park on Dovercliffe Road after a man reported that he got into an argument with a woman about her dog’s behaviour while not leashed.

During the incident, police say the man was bitten by the dog, and as he tried to get away, the woman reportedly punched him twice in the neck and ripped his shirt.

They said the victim turned down medical attention.

Officers found the woman nearby and arrested her.

A 33-year-old from Guelph has been charged and will appear in court near the end of next month.

