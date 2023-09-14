Menu

Crime

Peterborough police make arrests for domestic assault

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 9:49 am
Peterborough police made two arrests for assault in domestic-related incidents this week — one in Cavan-Monaghan Township, the other in the city. View image in full screen
Peterborough police made two arrests for assault in domestic-related incidents this week — one in Cavan-Monaghan Township, the other in the city. Peterborough Police Service
Police in Peterborough made arrests for assault in two incidents this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, officers responded to an incident involving a man and woman at a home in Cavan-Monaghan Township. However, police say when officers arrived and spoke with both parties, they were informed nothing had occurred.

Officers left but a short time later the woman called police and disclosed that she had been struck in the face. Police say she alleged she had also been assaulted a week earlier.

A 48-year-old man from Cavan-Monghan was arrested and charged with two counts of spousal assault. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 3.

On Tuesday, police say officers investigated an incident in the city after a woman had been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say their investigation determined a verbal argument between a man and woman had occurred at a residence and that the victim was struck in the face.

A 44-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with spousal assault causing bodily harm.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Peterborough Police ServiceDomestic ViolencePeterborough crimeDomestic AbuseDomestic Assaultdomestic incidentPeterborough domestic
