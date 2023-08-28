Menu

Crime

Man uses bear spray to intervene during domestic dispute in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 10:42 am
Peterborough police are investigating an assault with bear spray on Aug. 25. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating an assault with bear spray on Aug. 25. Global News
Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a suspect who deployed bear spray  during a domestic incident on Friday night.

Peterborough police said that around 9;30 p.m., officers responded to a reported assault in the area of Dalhousie and George streets. Officers learned that during a domestic argument between a man and woman, a third man intervened by deploying bear spray in the immediate area.

Police say the man involved in the domestic dispute suffered “contamination to his face.” However, he refused medical attention.

The suspect fled the area. Police, including its canine unit, searched the area but could not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as having blond buzzed hair and was wearing a red T-shirt.

Anyone with information can call the Peterborough police crime line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave tips online at stopcrimehere.ca.

