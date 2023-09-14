Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

NASA to release report on what it needs to better understand UFOs

By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press
Posted September 14, 2023 9:10 am
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: NASA will host a media briefing at the agency’s headquarters in Washington to discuss the findings from an unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) independent study team it commissioned in 2022.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After a yearlong study into UFOs, NASA is releasing a report Thursday on what it needs to better identify unidentified flying objects from a scientific point of view.

Don’t get your hopes up. At the one and only public meeting earlier this year, the independent team selected by the space agency insisted there is no conclusive evidence of extraterrestrial life associated with UFOs.

No top-secret files were accessed by the scientists, aviation and artificial intelligence experts, and retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, the first American to spend nearly a year in space.

Instead, the 16-member group relied on unclassified data in an attempt to better understand unexplained sightings in the sky.

Click to play video: 'UFO hearing: U.S. military personnel have had encounters with mysterious craft, whistleblower testifies'
UFO hearing: U.S. military personnel have had encounters with mysterious craft, whistleblower testifies
Story continues below advertisement

NASA said there are so few high-quality observations that no scientific conclusions can be drawn.

Trending Now

The government refers to unexplained sightings as UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena. NASA defines them as observations in the sky that cannot be readily identified or scientifically explained.

The study was launched a year ago and cost under $100,000.

NASA will host a media briefing starting at 10 a.m. EDT.

Briefing participants include:

    • NASA Administrator Bill Nelson
    • Nicola Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington
    • Dan Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research, NASA’s Science Mission Directorate
    • David Spergel, president, Simons Foundation and chair of NASA’s UAP independent study team
More on World
NASAAliensUFOsUAPsUFO ReportNASA press conferencealien bodiesalien corpsesnasa aliensnasa reportuap detectionufo detection
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices