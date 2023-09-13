SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

43 properties destroyed, 11 damaged by B.C.’s Downton Lake wildfire

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 9:15 pm
B.C. wildfires are having a ‘lasting significant impact’ on communities around the province
WATCH: While the province is nearing the end of its devastating wildfire season, many British Columbians are just beginning to address the challenge of rebuilding. The government is establishing community resilience centers as "one-stop shops" to support people and businesses through the process, Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma said Wed., Sept. 13, 2023.
Another 43 properties have been completely destroyed in the B.C. Interior by wildfire and 11 have been partially damaged, the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District confirms.

The impacted homes are in the Gun Lake and Gun Creek areas north of Pemberton, where the Downtown Lake wildfire still burns out of control at a size of roughly 9,393 hectares.

“This has been a very distressing time and these property owners who have suffered such great loss and still have many challenges ahead,” said district’s board chair, Jen Ford, said in a news release.

“We know residents have been anxiously awaiting news about the status of their properties, and updates on when they can re-enter the area.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfires: Bendor Range Complex still a concern'
B.C. wildfires: Bendor Range Complex still a concern

Evacuation alerts are still in effect for in the Gun Lake, Gold Bridge, Lajoi Lake, Bralorne and Tyaughton Lake areas due to the wildfire, which has also now burned to the edge of the South Chilcotin Mountains Provincial Park.

The district is urging caution for those re-entering the area, noting that hazards remain.

“Out of respect for the people who have been so greatly affected by this wildfire, we ask non-residents to please avoid the area, as we give space to those who need time and support to process the damage caused by this fire,” said Ford.

The lost and damaged properties in Gun Lake and Gun Creek add to the hundreds impacted across the province, particularly near West Kelowna and the Shuswap.

Two firefighters have also been killed battling fires during this record-breaking season.

As of Wednesday, 1,200 British Columbians were on evacuation orders and some 34,000 more remained under alert.

