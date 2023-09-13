Toronto multiple-vehicle collision sends 6 people to hospital: police

See more sharing options

Six people are being taken to hospital after a multiple-vehicle collision in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred at 6:40 p.m. in the Islington Avenue and Springbrook Gardens area.

Officers said three vehicles were involved.

According to police, six people were taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global news there were three female and three male patients.

One male and one female each suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Four others suffered minor injuries.

Police said roads were closed in the area and asked motorists to “consider alternate routes.”