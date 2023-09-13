Menu

Canada

City of Penticton adopts long-term public transit plans

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 8:18 pm
The public transit yard in Penticton, B.C. View image in full screen
The public transit yard in Penticton, B.C. Google Maps
More public transit and fewer vehicles.

Calling it a roadmap for the future, the City of Penticton says it has adopted two new plans regarding public transit throughout the region.

The first plan, aimed at the South Okanagan, sets medium- to long-term transit visions, including new and proposed routes plus expanded services.

The second plan provides a framework for future transit decisions within Penticton, such as increasing service frequency. For example, one recommendation is seeing the Route 5 Main Street bus operate every 15 minutes on weekdays.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is a positive step forward for the future of Penticton’s transit services, providing a long-term vision for planning the network’s growth and advancing our climate initiatives,” said mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“Transit is a key focus for our Community Climate Action Plan and an essential means to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, so we hope the province will increase funding, making it possible for us to move forward with our plans to expand services.”

The city is recommending that the roadmap be rolled out in three phases, with the goal to implement the first phase in 2025-26.

More funding will be needed, said the city, adding that the plans tie in with its Community Climate Action Plan, which has a goal of reducing vehicle emissions.

“The plan identified that approximately 54 per cent of our community emissions are from vehicles, and in order to reach the emissions targets, it needs to focus on six key areas,” said the city.

Story continues below advertisement

One key item is public transit, with the city noting it wants to reduce the number of kilometres that vehicles travel by 13 per cent during the next 20 years.

