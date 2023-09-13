Menu

Crime

Driver shot in Toronto dies in hospital, suspect facing murder charge

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 5:08 pm
Police said the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a black Toyota Corolla. View image in full screen
Police said the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a black Toyota Corolla. Global News
A 21-year-old man who was injured in a daylight shooting in Toronto last week has died in hospital and a suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded to the Dolly Varden Boulevard and Ellesmere Road area, just west of Markham Road in Scarborough, shortly before 5 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Speaking at the scene the day of the incident, police said the shooting involved two vehicles driving northbound on Dolly Varden Boulevard, a road that runs along the side of Confederation Park.

Police said it wasn’t clear what led to the incident but an individual in an SUV allegedly shot the driver of a black car. The driver of the car was shot and their vehicle came “to rest” against a tree, according to police.

A second person in the black car was able to escape uninjured. Police said that person, and several bystanders, called 911.

In an update Wednesday, police said responding officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a black Toyota Corolla which had crashed into a tree.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Toronto resident Dequan Demos, was taken to hospital with critical injuries and died on Friday.

Demos’ death marks Toronto’s 47th homicide of 2023.

On Monday, 22-year-old Markham resident Lawrence Bruce was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and several firearm-related charges, police said.

He appeared in court on Tuesday.

A possible motive for the shooting hasn’t been released.

— with files from Hannah Jackson and Isaac Callan

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto shootingToronto MurderFatal Toronto ShootingDequan Demos
