1 person found dead after fire under Toronto bridge, police say

A person has been found dead under a bridge in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said officers received a report of a fire under a bridge in the Wilson Avenue and Tippet Road area just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a mattress was located on fire under a bridge.

Toronto Fire told Global News the fire was extinguished.

Police said one person was found deceased at the scene.

-more to come…