Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 person found dead after fire under Toronto bridge, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 4:28 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TXB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A person has been found dead under a bridge in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said officers received a report of a fire under a bridge in the Wilson Avenue and Tippet Road area just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a mattress was located on fire under a bridge.

Toronto Fire told Global News the fire was extinguished.

Trending Now

Police said one person was found deceased at the scene.

-more to come…

 

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeTPSToronto FireBody Foundfire under bridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices