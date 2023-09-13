Canada and Sask. to invest in drinking water, wastewater infrastructure upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

A joint investment of more than $1.7 million dollars to support two green projects in Saskatchewan has been announced.

According to a release, Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor on behalf of Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Saskatchewan’s Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross new funding will support upgrades to the Danielson Provincial Park sewage lagoon to ensure it complies with regulatory requirements.

The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are investing $365,000 in the Danielson Provincial Park Sewage Lagoon Upgrade project and $493,000 in the Narrow Hills Provincial Park Water System Upgrade project.

“Funding will support upgrades to the Danielson Provincial Park sewage lagoon to ensure it complies with regulatory requirements,” the release read. “This work will include resizing the existing primary and secondary cells, the installation of a High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) liner, as well as improvements to the transfer structure, dump station, fencing and access. These critical improvements will serve the needs of park visitors and better protect the environment.”

The Narrow Hills Provincial Park will also benefit from the upgrades to its water system where the existing system will be consolidated into a single water treatment and distribution facility, according to the statement. Construction of a new water treatment plant, potable water treatment equipment and a new backup well will be included.

“Canadians expect their local parks to be clean and pristine,” said Vandal in the release. “These investments in drinking and wastewater infrastructure upgrades in provincial parks in Saskatchewan will help protect the local water supply from environmental threats and ensuring that visitors have the cleanest drinking water possible.”

Minister Ross stated that the upgrades to the Danielson Provincial Park sewage lagoon and the Narrow Hills Provincial Park water system are the latest of many infrastructure upgrades across the province.

“This year, our government is proud to invest more than $14 million into Saskatchewan’s provincial parks,” stated Minister Ross. “These upgrades range from new visitor centres and campgrounds to accessibility and infrastructure improvements, to ensure our parks remain a top destination for Saskatchewan’s residents and guests for years to come.”