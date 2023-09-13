Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

13-year-old Calgary go-kart racer trains for world championships in Bahrain

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 7:35 pm
Click to play video: '13-year-old Calgary go-kart racer trains for world championships in Bahrain'
13-year-old Calgary go-kart racer trains for world championships in Bahrain
WATCH: It’s a passion that goes all the way back to a young Calgarian’s first birthday. And now, as Gil Tucker shows us, it’s got him on track to take on the world.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Getting behind the wheel is a passion that goes all the way back to a young Calgarian’s first birthday.

And now it’s got 13-year-old Boss Patel on track to take on the world.

The Grade 8 student is getting ready to head off to a major motorsport competition in the Middle East in December.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Patel said.

Patel recently qualified to be part of Team Canada at a world go-kart racing championship in Bahrain.

Patel’s been behind the wheel since his dad gave him a kid-sized toy racing car at his first birthday party.

“My dad bought me a Ferrari Formula One Power Wheels car,” Patel said. “When I first sat in it I couldn’t reach the pedals, but I remember thinking ‘Oh my god – this is it!’”

Story continues below advertisement

Patel took up go-kart racing in 2021, and even at his first competition he made a strong impression on his current coach.

“I recognized talent that I haven’t seen for a long time in a beginner,” coach Phil Haggerty said.

Trending Now

Patel has developed his skills to the point where he feels comfortable and safe at high speeds.

“When you talk go-kart, you think rental karts – slow, 40 kilometers an hour,” Patel said, adding that he gets up “about 120 kilometers per hour – it’s super cool!”

Patel trains with the Calgary Kart Racing Club, practicing on the track at the Strathmore Motorsports Park every chance he gets.

“It just makes me happy – a big dopamine hit for me,” Patel said. “And I feel like I’m on top of the world every time I get in the go-kart.”

World ChampionshipRacetrackGo KartsGo-kartingGo Kart RacingCalgary Kart Racing ClubStrathmore Motorsports Park
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices