Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ibrahim Ali’s DNA matches sample from teen girl’s body, expert says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2023 3:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Ibrahim Ali trial hears from mother of deceased girl'
Ibrahim Ali trial hears from mother of deceased girl
It was another heart-wrenching day at the trial of the man accused of killing a Burnaby teen in 2017. As Rumina Daya reports, the court heard once again from the mother of the victim - and the night she returned home to an ominously empty apartment – Aug 24, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An RCMP expert testifying at Ibrahim Ali’s murder trial says his genetic profile matched DNA found on the body of the teenage girl he is accused of killing six years ago.

Christine Crossman has told a B.C. Supreme Court jury that only DNA from the alleged victim, whose name is protected by a publication ban, and Ali were found on swabs taken from the body.

Ali has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of the 13-year-old, whose body was found in Burnaby’s Central Park early on July 19, 2017, just hours after her mother reported her missing.

Crossman also defended the reliability of the DNA assessment, saying the report was reviewed by another scientist based on exactly the same evidence, as is the procedure at the police forensic lab.

During earlier testimony, the RCMP forensic biologist told the jury that the lab analyzed 14 pieces of evidence, 13 from the victim and one from the suspect, and detailed the lab’s protocol for chain of custody regarding exhibits.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trial of Ibrahim Ali hears from murder victim’s brother'
Trial of Ibrahim Ali hears from murder victim’s brother
Trending Now

Crossman has not yet been cross-examined by Ali’s defence lawyer.

A pathologist who conducted the victim’s autopsy earlier testified the girl died by strangulation and was found with injuries including bruising, scraping and tearing on the back of her head, as well as to her face, arms and legs.

Crown attorney Isobel Keeley said in an opening statement in April that the court would hear evidence showing the murder was random, but DNA results would prove Ali sexually assaulted the girl.

She said the evidence would show the teen was passing through the park when she was dragged off a pathway into the forest by Ali, sexually assaulted and strangled.

The defence has not yet told the jury its theory of events.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023.

More on Crime
Ibrahim Aliibrahim ali trialBritish Columbia Supreme CourtBurnaby's Central ParkBC young teen girl killedBurnaby’s Central Park homicideIbrahim Ali homicide trial
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices