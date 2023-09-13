Ibrahim Ali’s DNA matches sample from teen girl’s body, expert says

Send this page to someone via email

An RCMP expert testifying at Ibrahim Ali’s murder trial says his genetic profile matched DNA found on the body of the teenage girl he is accused of killing six years ago.

Christine Crossman has told a B.C. Supreme Court jury that only DNA from the alleged victim, whose name is protected by a publication ban, and Ali were found on swabs taken from the body.

Ali has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of the 13-year-old, whose body was found in Burnaby’s Central Park early on July 19, 2017, just hours after her mother reported her missing.

Crossman also defended the reliability of the DNA assessment, saying the report was reviewed by another scientist based on exactly the same evidence, as is the procedure at the police forensic lab.

During earlier testimony, the RCMP forensic biologist told the jury that the lab analyzed 14 pieces of evidence, 13 from the victim and one from the suspect, and detailed the lab’s protocol for chain of custody regarding exhibits.

Crossman has not yet been cross-examined by Ali’s defence lawyer.

A pathologist who conducted the victim’s autopsy earlier testified the girl died by strangulation and was found with injuries including bruising, scraping and tearing on the back of her head, as well as to her face, arms and legs.

Crown attorney Isobel Keeley said in an opening statement in April that the court would hear evidence showing the murder was random, but DNA results would prove Ali sexually assaulted the girl.

She said the evidence would show the teen was passing through the park when she was dragged off a pathway into the forest by Ali, sexually assaulted and strangled.

The defence has not yet told the jury its theory of events.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023.