Thousands of dollars worth of Pokemon, hockey cards stolen from Oshawa store: police

Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of Pokemon and hockey cards from a store in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police said it happened on Aug. 13 at around 6:40 p.m. at GNU Books, located on Simcoe Street North, south of Taunton Road.

Police said a suspect broke the front door, went into the business and stole Pokemon and hockey cards valued at around $4,000.

He was described as 25 to 35 years old, six feet tall with a slim build.

Police said he was wearing a grey hat, a black face mask, a grey/green sweatshirt, yellow/orange gloves, blue pants and blue sneakers with orange tips and white bottoms.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

