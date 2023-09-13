Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Thousands of dollars worth of Pokemon, hockey cards stolen from Oshawa store: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 1:02 pm
Police released this image of the suspect.
Police released this image of the suspect. Handout / Durham Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of Pokemon and hockey cards from a store in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police said it happened on Aug. 13 at around 6:40 p.m. at GNU Books, located on Simcoe Street North, south of Taunton Road.

Police said a suspect broke the front door, went into the business and stole Pokemon and hockey cards valued at around $4,000.

He was described as 25 to 35 years old, six feet tall with a slim build.

Police said he was wearing a grey hat, a black face mask, a grey/green sweatshirt, yellow/orange gloves, blue pants and blue sneakers with orange tips and white bottoms.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Thousands of dollars worth of Pokemon, hockey cards stolen from Oshawa store: police - image View image in full screen
Handout / Durham Regional Police
More on Crime
CrimeOshawadurham regionDurham Regional PoliceOshawa crimedurham region crimeHockey CardsPokemon cardspokemon cards stolen
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices