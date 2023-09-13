Thousands of dollars worth of Pokemon, hockey cards stolen from Oshawa store: police

Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of Pokemon and hockey cards from a store in Oshawa.
Durham Regional Police said it happened on Aug. 13 at around 6:40 p.m. at GNU Books, located on Simcoe Street North, south of Taunton Road.
Police said a suspect broke the front door, went into the business and stole Pokemon and hockey cards valued at around $4,000.
He was described as 25 to 35 years old, six feet tall with a slim build.
Police said he was wearing a grey hat, a black face mask, a grey/green sweatshirt, yellow/orange gloves, blue pants and blue sneakers with orange tips and white bottoms.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
- Suspect vehicle in 14-year-old fatal hit-and-run case found behind ‘false wall,’ OPP say
- Jury to hear from more witnesses as trial of London attack suspect unfolds
- 5 ex-Memphis police officers face federal charges in Tyre Nichols death
- ‘Shut up and call the cops:’ 911 caller testifies about accused’s arrest at London, Ont. attack trial
Comments