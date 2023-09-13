Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite up in late Wednesday morning trading, U.S. stock markets also rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2023 11:34 am
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG
TORONTO — Strength in the financial and base metal stocks helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.61 points at 20,285.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 61.12 points at 34,707.11. The S&P 500 index was up 11.04 points at 4,472.94, while the Nasdaq composite was up 49.05 points at 13,822.66.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.93 cents US compared with 73.75 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was up 35 cents at US$89.19 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.76 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down 20 cents at US$1,934.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$3.81 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

