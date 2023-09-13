Menu

Crime

British soldier charged with 2nd-degree murder in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2023 11:34 am
Police at the scene of the assault last month. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the assault last month. Global News
The British army says one of its soldiers has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Toronto.

Toronto police said earlier this week that they charged Craig Gibson, of the United Kingdom, with second-degree murder in the death of a 38-year-old man in downtown Toronto.

In response to questions about the suspect, a British army spokesman confirmed that a British soldier was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Toronto.

Toronto police say they responded to calls of an assault a little before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 in the Portland Street and King Street West area and performed life-saving measures on a man who had been assaulted.

They say the victim, identified as Brett Sheffield of Manitoba, died in hospital the next day.

The British army spokesperson would not comment further, citing the investigation by Canadian authorities.

Brett Sheffield, 38, died on Aug. 30 after he was assaulted two days prior, police say. View image in full screen
Brett Sheffield, 38, died on Aug. 30 after he was assaulted two days prior, police say. Handout / Toronto Police
© 2023 The Canadian Press

