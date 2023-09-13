2 found dead in London, Ont., apartment died of gunshot wounds: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., have confirmed that two people found dead in an apartment unit last week died as a result of gunshot wounds.

A firearm was found at the scene, police said Wednesday.

The Office of the Chief Coroner is assisting in the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

When asked whether the deaths were a murder-suicide, police said in an email that investigators are “working with the Office of the Chief Coroner to establish the circumstances.”

Police previously said that a man and woman were found dead in an apartment unit around 4 p.m. Thursday on Proudfoot Lane.

At that time, police said the two were known to each other and that there was no risk to public safety.