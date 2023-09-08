London police investigate deaths in west London

Send this page to someone via email

London police are investigating after two people were found dead in the west end of the city.

At around 4 p.m. Thursday, police went to an apartment building in the 500 block of Proudfoot Lane, after a man and a woman were found dead inside a unit.

Acting Sgt. Sandasha Bough said the investigation is currently in its early stages.

“Preliminary information suggests that the two deceased individuals were known to each other, and there is no risk to public safety at this time,” she said.

Bough said that more information will be released as appropriate.

Officers will be at the scene until the investigation is concluded.