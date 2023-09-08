Menu

Canada

London police investigate deaths in west London

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted September 8, 2023 11:01 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
London police are investigating after two people were found dead in the west end of the city.

At around 4 p.m. Thursday, police went to an apartment building in the 500 block of Proudfoot Lane, after a man and a woman were found dead inside a unit.

Acting Sgt. Sandasha Bough said the investigation is currently in its early stages.

“Preliminary information suggests that the two deceased individuals were known to each other, and there is no risk to public safety at this time,” she said.

Bough said that more information will be released as appropriate.

Officers will be at the scene until the investigation is concluded.

