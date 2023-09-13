Menu

Crime

Fatal shooting in Guelph believed to be targeted: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 13, 2023 9:38 am
Guelph police investigating a fatal shooting at a Waterloo Ave. apartment complex on Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Guelph police investigating a fatal shooting at a Waterloo Ave. apartment complex on Tuesday night. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say a man has died following a shooting and they believe it was targeted.

Police said they responded to gunshots on Tuesday night at a home on Waterloo Avenue and Woodycrest Drive.

A 37-year-old man was found with injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Trending Now

There will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

HomicideGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceFatal ShootingGuelph crimeGuelph shootingFatal shooting Guelph
