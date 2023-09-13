Fatal shooting in Guelph believed to be targeted: police

Guelph police say a man has died following a shooting and they believe it was targeted.
Police said they responded to gunshots on Tuesday night at a home on Waterloo Avenue and Woodycrest Drive.
A 37-year-old man was found with injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
There will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
