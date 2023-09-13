Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Suspect arrested in attempted carjacking, shooting in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 7:25 am
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Toronto police say they have arrested one suspect, but two are outstanding, after an attempted carjacking turned shooting last month.

Police said on Aug. 11 at around 8:30 p.m., a man had parked his 2016 Mercedes sedan near a restaurant with a friend in the Weston Road and Black Creek Drive area.

When the man and his friend returned, police said three suspects had arrived in two vehicles and parked on either side of the Mercedes.

The pair were confronted by the suspects and the victim was “violently assaulted” by two of the suspects as the third got into the Mercedes, police said.

Police said the suspect was unable to start the victim’s vehicle and then attempted to run.

“When confronted by the victim the suspect pulled a handgun and shot the victim,” police said.

A man in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre in serious and potentially life-threatening condition, paramedics told Global News last month.

The other two suspects had fled the scene in the vehicle and the third managed to flee, police said.

On Monday, one of the suspects was identified and arrested. A 33-year-old man faces several charges including robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, firearms-related charges among others.

Police said the other two suspects remain outstanding. They are described by police as having a medium build and are 20 to 35 years old.

