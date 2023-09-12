Suspect sought after girl, 14, sexually assaulted at Brampton park, police say

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted after a teen girl was sexually assaulted at a Brampton, Ont., park.

Peel Regional Police said on Sept. 9, a 14-year-old girl was walking through Chinguacousy Park.

Police said the suspect allegedly followed and then sexually assaulted her.

Officers are now searching for a male suspect, standing between five-feet-five-inches tall and five-feet-nine-inches tall.

He has a medium build, a thin goatee and was seen wearing a white hoodie, white shorts, black flip flops with grey socks and a had a large ring on one of his fingers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.