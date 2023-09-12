More sexual assault victims come forward, Alberta tattoo artist faces 11 charges

Send this page to someone via email

More victims have come forward in a sexual assault investigation in Cold Lake, Alta.

A 67-year-old tattoo artist, Dale Amos, is accused of sexually assaulting 11 people. The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2015 and May 24, 2023, police said.

The investigation began in May after allegations that a local tattoo artist had been sexually assaulting several clients while tattooing them.

Amos was charged with an initial eight charges: six counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of sexual assault and one of assault with a weapon.

Cold Lake RCMP said more victims reached out to police to say they had also been sexually assaulted in a similar manner by Amos.

In total, he faces 11 counts of sexual assault and is set to appear in court on Wednesday, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Destiny Meilleur, Global News