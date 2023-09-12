Lethbridge harassment suspect now accused of propositioning cycling teen, flashing woman

Two females, including a 15-year-old girl, have come forward claiming a 37-year-old Lethbridge, Alta., man, previously charged after being accused of following a jogging woman with his truck, also harassed them.

Neil David Fox was charged with voyeurism, mischief and criminal harassment in late August after a 32-year-old woman said she had been followed by a man in a Toyota Tundra pickup truck while running along Sixth Avenue South.

Lethbridge Police Service officials released a photo of Fox and the truck when the charges against him were announced, and indicated they believed there were other victims who had not reported interactions with Fox. At the time, police officials said the victim of the harassment was likely randomly targeted.

Additional investigation determined a 15-year-old girl was riding her bike in the 1700 block of 23rd Street North on Aug. 16 when she was approached by a man in a white truck who reportedly propositioned her for sex. The girl attempted to pedal away but was followed by the man until she found a place to hide from him.

On Aug. 28, a 54-year-old woman was sitting on the porch of her home, location undisclosed, when a man approached her and exposed his genitals following a brief conversation.

LPS officials said Fox was arrested for a second time and will remain in custody ahead of his upcoming court appearance scheduled for Sept. 18.

Fox’s latest charges include invitation to sexual touching, criminal harassment and committing an indecent act.