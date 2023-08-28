Menu

Crime

Lethbridge, Alta. man charged after female jogger followed by pickup truck

By Ryan White Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 4:43 pm
Neil David Fox of Lethbridge was charged following an investigation into reports a female runner was followed by a pickup truck on Aug. 27. View image in full screen
Neil David Fox of Lethbridge was charged following an investigation into reports a female runner was followed by a pickup truck on Aug. 27. Supplied/Lethbridge Police Service
A 37-year-old Lethbridge, Alta., man faces voyeurism, mischief and criminal harassment charges after allegedly following a woman who had been out for a run, and police believe there may be additional victims.

According to police, a 32-year-old woman was running eastbound on Sixth Avenue South near Mayor Magrath Drive South at around 8 p.m. Sunday when she realized she was being followed by a white pickup truck.

The driver allegedly pulled ahead of the woman and stopped on three separate occasions to allow her to catch up, even after the victim made her way down a different street.

The woman encountered a group of people a short time later and the driver drove away.

The victim returned home and police were notified of the incident.

The suspect vehicle in an Aug. 27 incident in Lethbridge where a pickup truck followed a female runner.
The suspect vehicle in an Aug. 27 incident in Lethbridge where a pickup truck followed a female runner. Supplied/Lethbridge Police Service

Investigators were given a photo of the suspect truck, a white Toyota Tundra truck with a web canopy on the box and an orange handprint decal on the rear window. The driver was identified and arrested at his northside home at around 10:40 p.m.

Neil David Fox was charged and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18. It’s believed the victim was randomly targeted as she did not know the driver.

Police have released photos of both Fox and the Toyota Tundra as investigators suspect there may be other victims who were followed in a similar manner.

Anyone who was trailed by the pickup truck is encouraged to report their incident to the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-330-5214.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Crime Severity Index shows promising trend'
Lethbridge Crime Severity Index shows promising trend
LethbridgeLethbridge Police ServiceVoyeurismCriminal HarassmentMayor Magrathjogger followedNeil David Fox
