Crime

Several stolen vehicles recovered from Orangeville shipping business, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 4:04 pm
Several stolen vehicles have been recovered, Halton police say. View image in full screen
Several stolen vehicles have been recovered, Halton police say. Halton Regional police / handout
Several stolen vehicles have been recovered in Orangeville and Newmarket, police say.

Halton regional police said its auto theft task force recovered the stolen vehicles and “disrupted an organized auto theft network operating in the GTA.”

Police said on Sept. 8, officers executed a search warrant at a shipping business in Orangeville.

Officers said five stolen vehicles were recovered at the location.

According to police, two stolen vehicles in were also allegedly located in Newmarket.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Car insurance rates going up in Canada due to theft crisis'
Car insurance rates going up in Canada due to theft crisis
CrimeHalton Regional PoliceStolen VehiclesnewmarketAuto TheftOrangevilleHRPSstolen vehicles recovered
