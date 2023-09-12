Stratford teen facing attempted murder charge after incident involving hatchet

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old from Stratford, Ont., has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident involving a hatchet which occurred on Monday, according to local police.

They say officers were dispatched to the area of Brydges and Louise streets at around 4 p.m. after it had been reported that a teen had been attacked with a hatchet.

When the officers arrived, they found the victim. Police say he was left with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

The officers soon learned that the attack had occurred a short time earlier at a home on Louise Street.

The victim told police that he was able to escape from the scene before they were seriously injured.

He then ran from the area before getting help from a stranger and calling police.

Story continues below advertisement

About a half hour after the initial call, officers went to the home of the 16-year-old before they arrested him without incident. They took him to police headquarters where he was charged with attempted murder.

Police say the accused and victim know each other and they do not believe there is a further threat to public safety.