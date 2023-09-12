Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

More evacuation alerts around McDougall Creek wildfire rescinded

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 4:32 pm
More evacuation alerts are being rescinded around the McDougall Creek wildfire. View image in full screen
More evacuation alerts are being rescinded around the McDougall Creek wildfire. Global News, Phillip Bollman
The evacuation alerts for La Casa and the area north of the resort were rescinded Tuesday morning, reducing the number of properties on evacuation alert in the Central Okanagan to 4,858.

Another 380 properties in the areas adjacent to the destructive McDougall Creek wildfire remain on evacuation order.

“Crews are working diligently to remove hazards, restore infrastructure and reduce fire risk to make remaining evacuation order areas safe for return,” Central Okanagan Regional District emergency services staff said in a press release.

Controlled burn above West Kelowna sparks panic on social media

“The public is reminded, for their safety and that of fire crews, not to enter areas under evacuation order. Many areas still exist where active firefighting is underway and ongoing dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose risks.”

Residents are reminded that an area restriction order is in place within the vicinity of the McDougall Creek wildfire until Sept. 15, or until the order is rescinded.

The area restriction order is in place for public safety, due to hazards including heavy equipment, ash pits and trees.

Failure to comply with the restriction area requirements may result in a violation ticket of $1,150.

 

central okanaganBC wildfiresBC Wildfire ServiceSmokeOKANAGAN WILDFIRESMcDougall Creek wildfirearea restriction orderCORD Emergency
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

