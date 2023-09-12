More evacuation alerts around McDougall Creek wildfire rescinded

Send this page to someone via email

The evacuation alerts for La Casa and the area north of the resort were rescinded Tuesday morning, reducing the number of properties on evacuation alert in the Central Okanagan to 4,858.

Another 380 properties in the areas adjacent to the destructive McDougall Creek wildfire remain on evacuation order.

“Crews are working diligently to remove hazards, restore infrastructure and reduce fire risk to make remaining evacuation order areas safe for return,” Central Okanagan Regional District emergency services staff said in a press release.

“The public is reminded, for their safety and that of fire crews, not to enter areas under evacuation order. Many areas still exist where active firefighting is underway and ongoing dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose risks.”

Residents are reminded that an area restriction order is in place within the vicinity of the McDougall Creek wildfire until Sept. 15, or until the order is rescinded.

The area restriction order is in place for public safety, due to hazards including heavy equipment, ash pits and trees.

Failure to comply with the restriction area requirements may result in a violation ticket of $1,150.