OPP warn of fake ‘Community Care’ canvassers in Havelock

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP are investigating reports of fake canvassers going door-to-door in the village of Havelock and claiming to represent a local charity.

On Tuesday, OPP say they received a call from Community Care Havelock’s community development coordinator who reported concerns from multiple residents in the village about door-to-door sales of raffle tickets in the organization’s name.

OPP say Community Care Havelock is currently not doing any ticket sales and never canvasses door-to-door to collect funds. The organization provides services that support the health and well-being of seniors and adults with physical challenges.

Witnesses have reported that two men and women have been in the area attempting to sell 50/50 tickets to homeowners, claiming the sales will go to Community Care to support local seniors.

The suspects have been seen travelling in a blue sedan, OPP say.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP advise residents in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township to call them at 1-88-310-1122 if someone comes to their door claiming to sell 50/50 tickets for Community Care Havelock.