Crime

OPP warn of fake ‘Community Care’ canvassers in Havelock

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 2:18 pm
Peterborough County OPP are warning residents of fake canvassers in Havelock claiming to represent Community Care Havelock.
Peterborough County OPP are warning residents of fake canvassers in Havelock claiming to represent Community Care Havelock.
Peterborough County OPP are investigating reports of fake canvassers going door-to-door in the village of Havelock and claiming to represent a local charity.

On Tuesday, OPP say they received a call from Community Care Havelock’s community development coordinator who reported concerns from multiple residents in the village about door-to-door sales of raffle tickets in the organization’s name.

OPP say Community Care Havelock is currently not doing any ticket sales and never canvasses door-to-door to collect funds. The organization provides services that support the health and well-being of seniors and adults with physical challenges.

Witnesses have reported that two men and women have been in the area attempting to sell 50/50 tickets to homeowners, claiming the sales will go to Community Care to support local seniors.

The suspects have been seen travelling in a blue sedan, OPP say.

OPP advise residents in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township to call them at 1-88-310-1122 if someone comes to their door claiming to sell 50/50 tickets for Community Care Havelock.

FraudPeterborough County OPPHavelockcommunity carefake canvassersCommunity Care Havelock
