Aaron Rodgers out for season after tearing Achilles tendon on 1st drive

Send this page to someone via email

Aaron Rodgers is out for the NFL season, it was announced Tuesday, after tearing his Achilles tendon in Monday night’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers, 39, was just starting out in his debut season with the New York Jets when he was sacked by Buffalo’s Leonard Floyd during the Jets’ first drive.

At first, it appeared to be a regular sack, with Rodgers attempting to stand up before dropping back down on the turf and requiring help to get off the field.

Leonard Floyd with the sack on Aaron Rodgers who was forced out of the game and had to be helped to the sideline.#BUFvsNYJ | #PFN365 pic.twitter.com/VVsBLsQDWD — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 12, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters following the team’s 22-16 overtime victory that they feared the worst for the season.

“It’s not good,” Saleh said.

“Personally, I don’t hurt for me, I don’t hurt for our locker room,” Saleh continued. “I hurt for Aaron and how much he has invested in all of this. I’m going to say a prayer. I’m still going to hold out hope. But my heart’s with Aaron right now, nobody else.”

View image in full screen Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets is sacked by Leonard Floyd #56 of the Buffalo Bills and suffers an Achilles injury in the game at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, N.J. Al Pereira / Getty Images

An MRI on Tuesday morning confirmed the diagnosis.

The torn tendon is a blow for the Jets, who hoped their newly acquired quarterback from the Green Bay Packers would help them reach the Super Bowl. The team hasn’t had much luck in recent years, with their last winning season in 2015 and their last playoff berth in 2010.

Story continues below advertisement

Not the way any of us wanted it to go, but we know the commitment you've made to this team will continue to impact us moving forward. Get well soon, @AaronRodgers12. pic.twitter.com/cKcYzjh4BZ — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023

In the team’s 64-season franchise history, the Jets have only reached the playoffs 14 times and hold just one Super Bowl win.

Going forward, 2021 NFL Draft No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson will be the Jets’ starting quarterback.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, hasn’t missed a game due to injury since 2017, reports NFL.com. His Jets debut only lasted four plays, with one resulting in a penalty.

— With a file from The Associated Press