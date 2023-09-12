Menu

Crime

Grande Prairie man arrested, a variety of drugs seized: ALERT

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 12:43 pm
A 33-year-old Grande Prairie man was arrested by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and is facing numerous drug-related charges. View image in full screen
A 33-year-old Grande Prairie man was arrested by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and is facing numerous drug-related charges. COURTESY: Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT)
A Grande Prairie man was arrested by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and is facing numerous drug-related charges.

Grand Prairie ALERT said it arrested 33-year-old Dextar Mikenas on Aug. 30.

ALERT said the man was wanted on warrants for sexual assault and sexual interference and was suspected of being involved in drug trafficking.

The man’s motel room in Grande Prairie was searched and police say they seized 33 grams of cocaine, 3.3 grams of Xanax, 0.5 grams of fentanyl, and 2.9 grams of an unknown substance.

Mikenas is facing several drug trafficking charges and charges of flight from a police officer. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

