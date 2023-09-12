Grande Prairie man arrested, a variety of drugs seized: ALERT

See more sharing options

A Grande Prairie man was arrested by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and is facing numerous drug-related charges.

Grand Prairie ALERT said it arrested 33-year-old Dextar Mikenas on Aug. 30.

ALERT said the man was wanted on warrants for sexual assault and sexual interference and was suspected of being involved in drug trafficking.

The man’s motel room in Grande Prairie was searched and police say they seized 33 grams of cocaine, 3.3 grams of Xanax, 0.5 grams of fentanyl, and 2.9 grams of an unknown substance.

Mikenas is facing several drug trafficking charges and charges of flight from a police officer. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.