Energy stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite as price of oil moves higher

TORONTO — Strength in energy stocks as the price of oil moved higher helped boost Canada’s main stock index, while U.S. stock markets were mixed in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.22 points at 20,193.98.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.05 points at 34,673.77. The S&P 500 index was down 18.28 points at 4,469.18, while the Nasdaq composite was down 110.99 points at 13,806.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.82 cents US compared with 73.63 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.98 at US$89.27 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$2.74 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$11.10 at US$1,936.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.78 a pound.