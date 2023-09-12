Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Energy stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite as price of oil moves higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2023 11:58 am
Trading on financial markets is expected to be light as it is the last full week before the Labour Day holiday. The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
Trading on financial markets is expected to be light as it is the last full week before the Labour Day holiday. The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Strength in energy stocks as the price of oil moved higher helped boost Canada’s main stock index, while U.S. stock markets were mixed in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.22 points at 20,193.98.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.05 points at 34,673.77. The S&P 500 index was down 18.28 points at 4,469.18, while the Nasdaq composite was down 110.99 points at 13,806.91.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.82 cents US compared with 73.63 cents US on Monday.

Trending Now

The October crude contract was up US$1.98 at US$89.27 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 13 cents at US$2.74 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$11.10 at US$1,936.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.78 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
stocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetoronto stocksstockstock market Tuesdaytsx tuesdaytuesday stock markettuesday stocks
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices