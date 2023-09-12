Menu

Entertainment

Aerosmith reschedules Toronto show after Steven Tyler suffers vocal injury

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2023 11:31 am
Rock band Aerosmith is postponing a concert in Toronto scheduled for Tuesday Sept. 12 after singer Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage at a weekend performance. Singer Steven Tyler performs during a concert of Aerosmith at the Koenigsplatz in Munich, Germany, Friday, May 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lukas Barth
Rock band Aerosmith is postponing a concert in Toronto scheduled for Tuesday Sept. 12 after singer Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage at a weekend performance.

Tyler says in a statement on Aerosmith’s account on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he’s heartbroken to postpone the show and is on doctor’s orders to not sing for the next 30 days.

The statement says Tyler sustained vocal cord damage during a show on Saturday, which was in Elmont, New York, that led to subsequent bleeding.

The Toronto show at Scotiabank Arena is rescheduled for Feb. 21, 2024.

The venue is encouraging ticketholders to hold onto their tickets, as they will be honoured for the February date.

Tyler says the band intends to come back and give the performance that fans deserve.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

