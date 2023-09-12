Aerosmith reschedules Toronto show after Steven Tyler suffers vocal injury

Send this page to someone via email

Rock band Aerosmith is postponing a concert in Toronto scheduled for Tuesday Sept. 12 after singer Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage at a weekend performance.

Tyler says in a statement on Aerosmith’s account on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he’s heartbroken to postpone the show and is on doctor’s orders to not sing for the next 30 days.

The statement says Tyler sustained vocal cord damage during a show on Saturday, which was in Elmont, New York, that led to subsequent bleeding.

The Toronto show at Scotiabank Arena is rescheduled for Feb. 21, 2024.

The venue is encouraging ticketholders to hold onto their tickets, as they will be honoured for the February date.

Tyler says the band intends to come back and give the performance that fans deserve.