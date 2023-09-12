Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect vehicle in 14-year-old fatal hit-and-run case found behind ‘false wall,’ OPP say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 10:51 am
Last September, police announced the ongoing investigation had led them to a home on Sideroad 21 in Mapleton Township where they recovered the suspect vehicle while also making a pair of arrests. View image in full screen
Last September, police announced the ongoing investigation had led them to a home on Sideroad 21 in Mapleton Township where they recovered the suspect vehicle while also making a pair of arrests. Wellington County Police Services Board agenda
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fourteen years after Lucas Shortreed was killed in a fatal hit and run, Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County say they found the suspect vehicle hidden behind a fake wall.

On Oct. 10, 2008, Shortreed, who was 18 years old at the time, was walking along Wellington Road 17 near Alma when he was hit by a car and killed.

The vehicle fled the scene and investigators with Wellington County OPP were looking for someone driving a 1995-1997 white Dodge Neon sedan.

OPP said that they followed up on hundreds of tips and searched hundreds of similar vehicles over the course of the 14-year investigation.

Last September, police announced that the investigation had led them to a home on Sideroad 21 in Mapleton Township where they recovered the suspect vehicle before they made a pair of arrests.

Story continues below advertisement

In a report prepared for a police services board meeting on Wednesday, Insp. Steve Thomas provided further information on vehicle recovery.

Trending Now

“The white Dodge Neon recovered at the scene with significant damage was located inside a disabled semi-trailer behind a false wall,” the detachment commander explained.

“This Neon has been confirmed by the Centre of Forensic Sciences as being the vehicle that struck and killed Lucas Shortreed.”

A 55-year-old man from Arthur was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm or death and obstructing justice while a 53-year-old woman was charged with accessory after the fact and obstructing justice.

*With files from Global News’ Ken Hashizume

More on Crime
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceGuelph Newswellington county oppCold CaseArthur OntarioCold case solvedAlma OntarioLucas ShortreedLucas Shortreed case solvedLucas Shortreed killed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices