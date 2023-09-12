1 injured after small fire on Donegal Street in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital following a small fire at a building on Donegal Street in Peterborough on Monday.

According to Mike Fallis, Peterborough Fire Services captain, all stations initially responded to a possible structure fire at a high rise.

However, he said crews quickly discovered the fire was contained to a garbage bin.

Fallis said crews quickly extinguished the fire and ventilated the building.

He noted one person was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre due to exertion as they were leaving the building.

The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental, he said.