Crime

Guelph senior assaulted with a belt following argument in parking lot

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 12, 2023 10:17 am
Police say one Guelph senior has a minor injury after he was assaulted with a belt. The incident occurred in a parking lot on Monday following an argument with a teenager. View image in full screen
Police say one Guelph senior has a minor injury after he was assaulted with a belt. The incident occurred in a parking lot on Monday following an argument with a teenager. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
A man in his 70s has a minor injury after Guelph police say he was assaulted in a parking lot.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, police said two people were involved in an argument in a parking lot on Willow and Dawson Roads.

A teenager came back a short time later and took off his belt and reportedly whipped the man twice.

The victim has a minor injury to his arm but turned down medical treatment.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was found nearby and arrested.

He was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

