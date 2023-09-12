Guelph senior assaulted with a belt following argument in parking lot

See more sharing options

A man in his 70s has a minor injury after Guelph police say he was assaulted in a parking lot.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, police said two people were involved in an argument in a parking lot on Willow and Dawson Roads.

A teenager came back a short time later and took off his belt and reportedly whipped the man twice.

The victim has a minor injury to his arm but turned down medical treatment.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was found nearby and arrested.

He was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.