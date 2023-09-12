More properties affected by McDougall Creek wildfire get go-ahead to return home

Send this page to someone via email

More West Kelowna residents who were forced to flee their homes as the McDougall Creek Wildfire moved its way into the city have been given the go-ahead to return home.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says evacuation orders for 25 properties along Westside Road South in West Kelowna have been downgraded. For the full list visit cordemergency.ca.

Evacuation alerts for some areas of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation have also been rescinded, including Lower Glenrosa, Smith Creek and Westbank Centre, Shannon Lake, West Kelowna Business Park