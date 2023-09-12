Menu

Fire

More properties affected by McDougall Creek wildfire get go-ahead to return home

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 11:03 am
Click to play video: 'Controlled burn above West Kelowna sparks panic on social media'
Controlled burn above West Kelowna sparks panic on social media
While much of the smoke that was blanketing the Central Okanagan has lifted, the McDougall Creek wildfire is still out of control. On Tuesday, some residents may have noticed more smoke rising for the fire zone, but as Jayden Wasney reports, there is no need to panic -- fire crews are simply doing their job.
More West Kelowna residents who were forced to flee their homes as the McDougall Creek Wildfire moved its way into the city have been given the go-ahead to return home.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says evacuation orders for 25 properties along Westside Road South in West Kelowna have been downgraded. For the full list visit cordemergency.ca.

Evacuation alerts for some areas of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation have also been rescinded, including Lower Glenrosa, Smith Creek and Westbank Centre, Shannon Lake, West Kelowna Business Park

“Due to ongoing risks from the out-of-control McDougall Creek Wildfire, and continuing hazard assessments and recovery work in the affected areas, all other evacuation orders remain in place and temporary access cannot be granted, until further notice,” officials said in a news release. Westside Road is closed through the remaining evacuation order areas north of 901 Westside Rd. and south of Cinnabar Creek Park.
Click to play video: 'Evacuees could be out of homes for another two weeks'
Evacuees could be out of homes for another two weeks
Before re-entry, residents whose properties are on evacuation alert are reminded that they must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice and be away from home for an extended period.The emergency centre said residents who are no longer under evacuation orders are returning to wildfire-impacted areas, with full-to-partial structural loss on some properties.“Residents must not trespass on neighbouring properties and respect the privacy of those who have experienced loss or damage,” the release said.RCMP have increased their enforcement activities in order areas, including boat patrols along Okanagan Lake. Under the Emergency Act, the public must not access evacuation order areas by land, water or air. Offenders can be arrested, charged and required to pay substantial fines.Boaters are permitted north of the William R. Bennett Bridge but should keep clear of the western shores of Okanagan Lake north of the bridge in those areas that remain under evacuation orders.Residents can access the services of the Resiliency Centre:
  • Address: 403 – 3031 Louie Dr., Governor’s Landing, Westbank First Nation
  • Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Contact: By phone at 250-707-3454 or via email at resiliency.centre@rdco.com
Those Central Okanagan evacuees needing to access the Emergency Support Services Reception Centre at 523 – 3041 Louie Dr., Governor’s Landing, Westbank First Nation are reminded that it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. 
West KelownaBC wildfiresEvacuation Orderwestbank first nationMcDougall Creek wildfireWestbank CentreCORD Emergency
