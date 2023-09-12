More properties affected by McDougall Creek wildfire get go-ahead to return home

Evacuation alerts for some areas of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation have also been rescinded, including Lower Glenrosa, Smith Creek and Westbank Centre, Shannon Lake, West Kelowna Business Park
“Due to ongoing risks from the out-of-control McDougall Creek Wildfire, and continuing hazard assessments and recovery work in the affected areas, all other evacuation orders remain in place and temporary access cannot be granted, until further notice,” officials said in a news release. Westside Road is closed through the remaining evacuation order areas north of 901 Westside Rd. and south of Cinnabar Creek Park.
Evacuees could be out of homes for another two weeks
Before re-entry, residents whose properties are on evacuation alert are reminded that they must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice and be away from home for an extended period.The emergency centre said residents who are no longer under evacuation orders are returning to wildfire-impacted areas, with full-to-partial structural loss on some properties.“Residents must not trespass on neighbouring properties and respect the privacy of those who have experienced loss or damage,” the release said.RCMP have increased their enforcement activities in order areas, including boat patrols along Okanagan Lake. Under the Emergency Act, the public must not access evacuation order areas by land, water or air. Offenders can be arrested, charged and required to pay substantial fines.Boaters are permitted north of the William R. Bennett Bridge but should keep clear of the western shores of Okanagan Lake north of the bridge in those areas that remain under evacuation orders.Residents can access the services of the Resiliency Centre:
Those Central Okanagan evacuees needing to access the Emergency Support Services Reception Centre at 523 – 3041 Louie Dr., Governor’s Landing, Westbank First Nation are reminded that it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
