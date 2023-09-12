Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Grand Canyon hiker dies while attempting rim-to-rim trek in 1 day

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 11:16 am
The Grand Canyon, as seem from the Yaki Point lookout on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on August 8, 2023. View image in full screen
The Grand Canyon, as seem from the Yaki Point lookout on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on August 8, 2023. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 55-year-old man from Virginia died after he became unresponsive during a hike at the Grand Canyon, the National Park Service (NPS) reported Monday.

Ranjith Varma of Manassas was trying to hike from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon to the North Rim in a single day, a trek that can take between 12 to 15 hours to complete and features thousands of feet in elevation changes.

At around 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center learned of a hiker in distress on the North Kaibab Trail, toward the end of the 34-kilometre, rim-to-rim hike.

Varma had been hiking with six other people that day, park spokesperson Joelle Baird told the Arizona Daily Sun. Shortly after the distress call came in, Varma became unresponsive and members of his hiking group and other bystanders initiated CPR.

Story continues below advertisement

Search and rescue personnel at Grand Canyon National Park were deployed via helicopter to Varma’s location, but the steep and rocky terrain made it impossible for the helicopter to land, Baird said.

According to a release from the NPS, “specialized helicopter maneuvers were employed,” to allow emergency responders to get on the ground and assume care of Varma.

Unfortunately, attempts to resuscitate the hiker were unsuccessful.

Click to play video: 'Hong Kong tourist plunges to his death while trying to photograph Grand Canyon'
Hong Kong tourist plunges to his death while trying to photograph Grand Canyon

Varma’s body was taken to Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff, the Arizona Daily Sun reports, where pathologists will investigate the circumstances that led to his death.

It’s not yet clear if Varma’s death was heat-related, though Baird believes it was a likely factor.

The highest temperature recorded that day at nearby Grand Canyon Airport was 31 C, according to the National Weather Service. However, temperatures within the inner canyon were over 38 C, Baird said.

Story continues below advertisement

Park officials are strongly advising hikers not to trek through the inner canyon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. due to the midday heat.

Trending Now

“In the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120°F (49 °C) in the shade,” the NPS writes.

Varma is the third hiker to die within Grand Canyon National Park this year, though the park typically averages between 15 to 20 deaths each year, Baird said.

More on World

“That’s everything from people experiencing medical cardiac arrest here on the rim to these types of incidents in the Inner Canyon,” she told the Arizona Daily Sun.

“So there’s a lot that’s encompassing that statistic. I will say, on average for Inner Canyon type of fatalities, we see typically one to two per year. We typically see the highest instances as a result of heat as a contributing factor to those fatalities.”

In May, a 36-year-old woman from Indiana died while attempting to hike from the rim to the Colorado River and back in a day. She was found unconscious along the Bright Angel Trail.

In July, a 57-year-old woman died while hiking in the remote Tuweep area of the park in extreme heat. The highest temperature that day reached 46 C.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Tips for beginner hikers'
Tips for beginner hikers
Grand CanyonNational Park Servicehiker deadGrand Canyon National Parkgrand canyon hikerGrand Canyon hiker deadGrand Canyon hiker diesGrand Canyon rim to rim hikeHiker dies in Grand CanyonNorth Kaibab TrailRanjith Varma
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices