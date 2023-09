Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP will be providing details Tuesday about a homicide investigation that has led to the arrest of three men and charges of first-degree murder.

Supt. Rob Lasson, Insp. Tim Arsenault, and Sgt. Richard Sherrings of the Mounties’ major crime services are set to speak about the investigation at 11 a.m. from the RCMP’s “D” Division headquarters in Winnipeg.

They are expected to present information about the case as well as a timeline of events.