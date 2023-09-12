Backers of Hamilton’s ‘tiny homes’ plan disappointed that ‘anger’ cancelled meeting

Hamilton’s housing director is characterizing as “disappointing” the cancellation of a neighbourhood meeting due to anger over the construction of a tiny homes project to house those experiencing homelessness.

Organizers with the city of Hamilton cited concerns over “physically and verbally aggressive behaviour” toward security personnel at the front door as the reason for nixing the Bennetto Community Centre gathering which attracted hundreds.

Several residents told Global News they came to express disappointment with a lack of consultation before council green-lighting up to 25 small cabins with social supports on Strachan Street West, between James and Hughson Street North.

“Hundreds of residents were locked out before the 7 p.m. meeting even started,” Darcy wrote.

“This is what happens when you do the consultation after the fact.”

"This is what happens when you do the consultation after the fact." I'm disappointed that the HATS meeting in the North End couldn't take place tonight due to safety concerns.

Housing services division head Michelle Baird said that although there’s been no public consultation specific to the Strachan site, there have been “broader consultations” this year on managing encampments, including sanctioned sites.

“Overall, there was support for the HATS concept and the idea of tiny shelters, there was support for some type of sanctioned sites, although HATS is the only one that we recommend go forward,” she said.

Baird isn’t characterizing allegations of little consultation with the nearby residents as a “mistake,” suggesting the need to find any site was key before going ahead with an approved encampment protocol.

“So we were trying to first find a site that could operationally support the work before going through the consultation process,” Baird suggested.

“Also being aware that the community overall was supportive of HATS, continues to be supportive of HATS, and it is a promising solution to the growing homelessness problem that we have.”

The HATS concept was approved by city councillors in mid-August as one of several ideas to tackle an encampment and housing crisis that’s led to roughly 1,700 people being unhoused across the city.

It’s estimated that about 10 per cent of those are living outside.

The first incarnation of the HATS project was first pitched to council in early 2022 with close to $300,000 raised through the help of individuals, businesses, and foundations.

Initially earmarked for a portion of the field at the Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School on York Boulevard, the project would seek another venue after a lack of political support, neighbourhood resistance, and planned demolition of the site.

HATS would be sent back to the drawing board again in early 2023 after council rejected alternate sites at Cathedral Park, the old Dominion Glass site near Gage and Barton, as well as Stuart Street near the CN Railyard.

Tom Cooper of Hamilton’s Roundtable for Poverty Reduction, an agency that is spearheading the HATS project in Ward 2, said doors opened as scheduled at 6:45 p.m. Monday for those seeking to learn about the vision and give feedback.

However, he said a lot of “angry people” with “underlying issues” caused the meeting to be scrapped.

“There was a lot of anger and certainly it wasn’t everybody, but it wasn’t conducive to having the type of respectful, calm atmosphere that we needed to be able to engage people and get important feedback on this project,” Cooper explained.

I'm extremely disappointed that tonight's meeting could not proceed. I was looking forward to hearing from Hamiltonians on this tough issue. We need to be able to discuss hard topics without threats & violence. Thank you to those who attended to calmly share their point of view.

Copper said the meeting was to explain how the tiny homes would be used as a “transition” for those seeking stability and affordable housing down the road.

He said the consultation process is looking “at a number of variables” including community feedback to build out the site’s infrastructure.

The plan still has a timeline to get at least 10 cabins up by December, however, Cooper said that may be up for debate after Monday night.

In light of the cancelled meeting, he said his leadership team will now circle back in the “next day or two” with the city and Ward 2 Coun. Cameron Kroestch, who has been front and centre in support of the project.

“We’re going to have to have some pretty tough and serious conversations about the process moving forward,” Copper explained.

“I feel badly for him because he has tried his best and it’s a very difficult situation.”