48-year-old pedestrian killed when struck by car in Laval

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2023 8:52 am
A Laval pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Monday night in Laval. View image in full screen
A Laval pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Monday night in Laval. TVA
A 48-year-old man was killed after being hit by a car in Laval on Monday night.

According to police, at around 9:30 p.m., the 21-year-old female driver was heading west on Cléroux Boulevard near John-Molson Street when she hit the victim.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Laval police say it was an accident, and that the driver was neither distracted nor under the influence.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

