Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ trial Day 6: Facebook page to be focal point of Tuesday hearings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2023 7:44 am
The Facebook page of the “Freedom Convoy” protest is expected to be at the centre of the evidence and legal arguments Tuesday as the trial of two prominent organizers enters its sixth day.

The Crown’s case against Tamara Lich and Chris Barber for their role in the protest has been mired in complaints from the defence that have slowed the process.

Crown prosecutor Tim Radcliffe is expected to take the court through several posts and videos from the “Freedom Convoy 2022” Facebook page Tuesday.

The videos and posts shown so far in court have not yet been accepted as evidence, as defence lawyers demand more information about how the Crown plans to use them to prove their case against the accused.

Some of the videos show life in Ottawa during the protest, when thousands of big-rig trucks blockaded city streets and people set up encampments throughout the downtown core.

Others feature messages to supporters from Lich, Barber and other organizers during the demonstration.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

