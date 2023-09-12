Menu

Crime

Boy charged after two 6-year-old girls sexually assaulted at Toronto summer camp

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 7:15 am
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Toronto police say a 14-year-old boy is facing charges after two six-year-old girls were allegedly sexually assaulted at a summer camp.

Police said the boy was enrolled in a Leader in Training Program at a Toronto summer camp called Jack of Sports.

The camp, located at Western Technical Commercial School, took place between July 17 and July 21.

“During this time, the boy repeatedly sexually assaulted two six-year-old girls,” police allege.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police said they are concerned there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the boy cannot be revealed due to his age.

